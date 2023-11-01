Colbert Packaging, a provider of paperboard packaging solutions, has received the Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment award for environmental innovation from Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC). In its 33rd year, the goal of the statewide award is to recognize businesses for programs that demonstrate an innovative approach to environmental protection, or a level of effort beyond that which is required for regulatory compliance.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from the WMC,” said Colbert President and COO, John Lackner. “As a converter of paperboard packaging solutions, we are committed to developing new and better ways to utilize fiber-based packaging as an alternative to plastics. Our commitment to the environment extends beyond our products, through all our business practices and out into the community.”

“Congratulations to our friends at Colbert Packaging for demonstrating their commitment to environmental protection, not because of some burdensome regulation, but because it’s good for the future,” added Craig Summerfield, director of environmental and energy policy for WMC.

Colbert Packaging continues to evolve its sustainability program by investing in green energy renewable energy certificates (RECs) since early 2019. The year prior, employees began an annual outreach program to local schools, teaching about the lifecycle of trees. With materials developed by the Paperboard Packaging Council, students learned how paper is made, and the importance of recycling.

New in 2023, Colbert became a registered member of EcoVadis, a global business sustainability rating network. Through this collaboration, Colbert Packaging is rated on sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) benchmarks and provided with tools for integrating recommended improvements. Through the EcoVadis portal, the Colbert Packaging scorecard is available to be shared with customers and other organizations upon request. Learn more about Colbert’s commitment to sustainable practices at colbertpkg.com.