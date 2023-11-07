Companies throughout the packaging industry are adopting their own unique approaches to offering products that are more eco-friendly.

While companies are charting distinct paths to meeting their sustainability pledges, some initiatives fall under broader categories. Such strategies include: using novel materials (e.g., bioplastics); reducing the energy consumption of the packaging equipment itself; utilizing postconsumer recycled material and offering packaging that is 100% recyclable; moving from multi-material packaging to mono-material packaging; and addressing the challenges that can arise when new eco-friendly materials are used in traditional packaging equipment.

What the companies featured here have in common is that they are not adopting any single strategy but rather are taking a multi-pronged approach to achieving sustainability. Read more about these leaders in innovation and their contributions to circular infrastructure and — through various means — a generally more eco-friendly packaging landscape.

Ishida’s game-changing tray sealer garners recognition with PPMA award

The high performance and sustainability benefits of Ishida’s recently introduced QX-500 tray sealer have been recognized by the winning of a prestigious award.

The Ishida QX-500 won the Innovative Packaging Machinery category at this year's PPMA Awards, which celebrate the very best in UK packaging equipment design and manufacturing.

Sidel unveils StarLITE®R, a 100% rPET bottle for carbonated soft drinks

To help carbonated soft drink (CSD) packaging producers embrace material circularity, Sidel has launched StarLITE®R – a 100% rPET bottle. Sidel’s signature StarLITE® family is evolving to address the challenges associated with working with recycled content.

StarLITE®R allows CSD producers to switch to rPET bottle production with ease and efficiency, while significantly reducing the impact on product quality or packaging integrity.

Ranpak provides NeoPharm with eco-friendly protective packaging

NeoPharm aims to be the “Global No. 1 Beauty & Healthcare company that provides the best value of life,” and it has been growing and innovating for more than 20 years.

Satisfied customers worldwide use products such as “Atopharm” skin care for infants and toddlers with sensitive skin, and medical skincare products under the “Zeroid” brand.

Baystar transforms PE production with North America's first Borstar technology unit