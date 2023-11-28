SIG, a leading provider of packaging solutions, is celebrating the official opening of its €10 million Packaging Development Center, located at the site of the company’s packaging plants in Linnich, Germany. The center will accelerate new and sustainable packaging developments and offer SIG customers added value.

“In today’s fast-paced food and beverage industry, the need to be one step ahead with new product development is vital, and this equally applies to the product’s packaging,” said Marcel Schopen, Department Manager Test Field, Prototype & Pilot Plant at SIG. “Our high-end Packaging Development Center means we can support our customers at greater speed, with complete end to end solutions. We will be able to develop and validate new packaging solutions and innovative packaging materials even faster and more efficiently.

The new center features state-of-the-art extrusion and finishing technology, coupled with advanced quality measurement systems and testing equipment. It will significantly increase packaging processability in serial production, system validation and future digital technologies.

As demand for more sustainable packaging options increases, the new Packaging Development Center will speed up the development of innovative packaging formats and materials to further expand SIG’s leading position in sustainable packaging solutions. It is built according to the latest and most effective energy standards.

“We’re incredibly proud of our new Packaging Development Center,” added Gavin Steiner, Chief Technology Officer at SIG. “It perfectly complements our existing facilities and enhances our ability to deliver breakthrough developments and accelerate speed to market. Our partnerships with customers will be strengthened and second to none customer service will be provided. With the packaging innovations we are developing on site, we’re setting the course for SIG’s future growth in Europe and beyond.”

To learn more about SIG, please visit https://www.sig.biz/en.