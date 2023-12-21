The converting industry continues to grow, and there’s no better time to fortify your skills, evaluate converting equipment and network with industry experts. Converters Expo South is quickly approaching, and will give you the opportunity to do just that!

The 2024 event is being held at a new location – the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Join us in Greenville on February 20 to check out the latest converting technology, meet with vendors, and find solutions to your daily challenges.

Register by January 8, 2024, for the lowest rates!

In addition to a midday Networking Luncheon and an afternoon Happy Hour, the event will feature several Vendor Education Sessions.

One of those will be presented by Jennifer Heathcote of GEW (EC) Limited, who will talk about “UV Curing – A Proven and Deployable Means of Reducing GHGs, Saving Energy, and Meeting Sustainability Targets in Manufacturing.”

Solutions to a crisis rarely come from breakthrough technology. Instead, deployable solutions are more likely to arise from established technologies that can be quickly expanded, modified, or re-purposed. Heathcote will talk about such solutions.

Find this talk and more, only at Converters Expo South this February!



