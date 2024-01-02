The Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) has promoted Emily Leonczyk to Executive Director and Vice President. A servant leader with a strong business and nonprofit association management career—including five years in the paperboard industry—Leonczyk will oversee PPC’s operations while facilitating stakeholder collaboration and driving strategic initiatives.

Leonczyk has served PPC since 2018, first as Director of Marketing and Communications followed by a promotion to Director of Operations. Notably, her role in overseeing the 2018 rebrand of PPC underscores her contribution to shaping a modern-day vision for the organization. Leonczyk was also crucial in guiding PPC through the COVID-19 pandemic, including the successful transition to virtual events and the subsequent resurgence of in-person engagement to pre-COVID numbers.

"I am honored to serve as the Executive Director and Vice President of PPC, and grateful to the entire PPC community for their support and trust," said Leonczyk. "It’s my commitment to listen and respond to the needs of our members and empower our passionate and hardworking team to elevate the industry for the benefit of all."

In charting the course for the potential challenges and opportunities ahead, Leonczyk underscores her commitment to thoughtful listening and cross-industry collaboration. She believes this approach will enable PPC to tailor its programs and initiatives to meet the evolving needs of its members and the industry.

"My goal is to have the systems in place so that we can be agile, assess the impact of our programs, and ensure they positively impact our members," she explained.

Sustainability takes center stage in Leonczyk’s vision, including both the promotion of paperboard as a renewable and recyclable packaging material as well as the development of a viable future workforce. She is passionate about equipping PPC members with the tools to champion the sustainable value of paperboard packaging while nurturing the next generation of industry leaders.

PPC President Ben Markens will continue to serve as the association’s chief staff officer, owning overall vision and strategy. He expressed his confidence in Leonczyk's capabilities: "Emily’s leadership and dedication have been evident throughout her time with PPC, and her background in trade association management, business development, and marketing positions her well for the new role. I am sure that her approach will take the organization to new heights, provide an elevated experience for members, and ultimately lead us into the future."

"I'm excited to see Emily step into this role and support our vision for the future,” said Laura Brodie, Chair of PPC’s Board of Directors. “Her commitment to engaging the next generation aligns seamlessly with our goals, and we look forward to her continued contributions.”

Not only is Leonczyk's appointment significant for PPC, but it also highlights the power of women in the paperboard packaging industry. Stepping into the future, Leonczyk and Brodie represent a dynamic leadership duo that reflects the industry's commitment to diversity and progress.

"As a woman in a leadership role, I feel a deep responsibility to empower and support other women in the industry. Collaborating closely with Laura and other women leaders, we aim to inspire positive change and drive the industry forward," said Leonczyk.

To understand the nuanced needs of PPC's diverse membership, Leonczyk plans to embark on a series of member plant visits across the country. Furthermore, leveraging technology such as the newly implemented PPC Member Portal, she aims to create a collaborative environment and facilitate the sharing of valuable insights and best practices. Leonczyk extends an invitation for conversation, expressing her eagerness to connect with PPC members, stakeholders, and the broader community.

"I want to hear from our members and encourage everyone to get to know our team,” said Leonczyk. “We're here, energized, excited to try new things, and ready to increase PPC’s value to all."

To learn more or get involved with PPC, visit paperbox.org.