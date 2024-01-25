Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday highlighted the continued momentum of the state’s manufacturing sector as Belmark Inc. – a manufacturer of printed pressure sensitive labels, flexible packaging and folding cartons – will locate a new operation in Allen County with a nearly $99 million investment creating 159 well-paying Kentucky jobs.

“There has never been a better time to locate, expand and do business in Kentucky than right now,” Beshear said. “Quality companies choosing Kentucky time after time is a testament to what this great state has to offer. Belmark’s decision to locate its new facility in the commonwealth will bring quality jobs to Allen County and add continued growth to Kentucky’s manufacturing sector.”

Belmark’s investment will see the company locate a new operation on 25 acres in Allen County. The new 156,000-square-foot flexible packaging plant will allow the company to increase manufacturing capacity and capabilities to better serve its customer base throughout the United States. The operation will be the company’s first facility in the commonwealth, with construction expected to begin in June 2025 and be completed in 2026.

“Belmark is a growth-minded, market-leading provider of label and total packaging solutions,” said Karl Schmidt, Belmark president and CEO. “We continually reinvest in our people and business to ensure a thriving, dependable company and a vibrant culture that supports our customers and the local communities where we operate. We are excited to expand with a new location and continue our growth with our new Allen County family.”

Founded in 1977, Wisconsin-based Belmark manufactures pressure sensitive labels, flexible packaging and folding cartons for customers in a broad range of markets. After 46 years of business, the company now employs over 1,300 people across seven facilities in De Pere and Shawano, Wisconsin, as well as in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information on Belmark, visit belmark.com.