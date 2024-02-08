Resource Label Group, LLC (RLG), a leading full-service provider of label and packaging solutions including pressure sensitive labels, pharmaceutical packaging, durable labels, shrink sleeves and RFID/NFC technology, is announcing the formation of RLG Healthcare, a specialty pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging division of Resource Label Group.

RLG Healthcare leads the way in providing innovative packaging solutions in the healthcare sector, including labels, cartons, inserts, medical guides and physician support literature. With a coast-to-coast manufacturing footprint, RLG Healthcare is one of the largest national providers dedicated to pharmaceutical and healthcare packaging in North America.

Kevin Grogan, CEO of RLG Healthcare, stated, “This is an exciting time for our people and our customers. Our team is comprised of career pharmaceutical and packaging professionals who have a passion for quality and providing unmatched customer service. Our customers know that we understand their business and stand ready to deliver the innovative and compliant solutions they need in the ever-changing healthcare sector.”

Mike Apperson, CEO and President of Resource Label Group, added, “RLG Healthcare's accelerated growth, marked by the recent acquisitions of MedLit Solutions and Pharmaceutic Litho and Label, positions us as a dynamic force in pharmaceutical and medical packaging. This consolidation into a unified team expands our reach in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, while still providing the nimble and responsive mindset that places our customers’ needs at the forefront of all that we do.”

RLG announced the acquisition of Pharmaceutic Litho and Label in June 2023 and the acquisition of MedLit Solutions in October 2022.

RLG Healthcare has a robust national network comprising six locations, each specializing in healthcare packaging. Situated in key regions, including the greater Raleigh-Durham area, Simi Valley, Calif., Winston-Salem, N.C., Windsor, N.J., Salt Lake City, Utah, and Buffalo, New York, each location is equipped to deliver the extensive capabilities expected from a dependable partner that is committed to quality standards – standards reflected in the company’s ISO Certifications, G7 qualified facilities and certified GMP standards.