On February 20, Packaging Strategies brought its Converters Expo South event to Greenville, SC, a location strategically located in the heart of a packaging and converting business corridor of the Southeastern U.S. The event saw some growth for 2024, with an increase in exhibitors at the new Greenville location.

Now in its sixth year, Converters Expo South attracts top packaging converters, consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, supply-chain specialists, and other packaging professionals across the Southeastern U.S.—and the country—to build business contacts, network, learn from each other, and collectively advance our industry. The individuals and the companies in attendance at Converters Expo South serve an impressive array of business interests. In-person, face-to-face interaction is an integral dynamic of today’s global CPG industry, and Converters Expo South is honored to play a role in helping drive your business forward.

Converters Expo South offered new areas of potential development at every turn, with 90 exhibitors on the show floor presenting the latest and greatest solutions for food, beverage, household, healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical, and other areas of our global CPG industry.

During Converters Expo South, attendees had the opportunity to:

Explore the latest converting technologies

Meet with vendors to establish new relationships

Grow existing business and take it to the next level

Network with industry peers to find solutions to pressing challenges





Additionally, Converters Expo South offered Vendor Education Sessions designed to offer strategic perspectives on industry challenges, including presentations on the latest slitter rewinder methodologies and the benefits of ultraviolet (UV) curing.

Converters Expo South will return to Greenville on February 18, 2025. For complete details on the event, visit www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo-south.