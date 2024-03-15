Green Bay, Wisconsin, will be the place to be in April for packaging pros to learn about the latest trends and technologies and to network with industry peers, with two major industry events taking place in the space of a week.

Of course, Converters Expo will take place April 17-18 at Lambeau Field. Now in its 17th year, the one-day expo in the heart of the nation’s largest converting corridor aims to bring together converters of paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens with industry buyers, specialists, and suppliers. Converters Expo attracts material converters and manufacturers across an array of industries.

Last year’s event was a record-breaking year for attendance, and this year’s event is on course to beat last year’s record. Parties interested in attending can register here.

PCMC Open Houses

Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC), part of BW Converting Solutions, is inviting packaging newcomers and experts alike to two free information-packed open houses at its state-of-the-art Packaging Innovation Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, April 23-25. The event will span three days and focus on both digital printing for flexible packaging as well as digital and flexo printing for the folding carton industry.

The inaugural “Power Packs Live” event builds upon the success of PCMC’s recently launched Power Packs educational video series. PCMC’s Packaging Innovation Center serves as a resource for demos, trials and training along with research and development opportunities.

Participants interested in digital printing for flexible packaging can choose from one of two open house events being held April 23 and April 24. Those interested in folding carton printing are invited to attend the April 25 open house. All will be held from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Participants can choose to attend one or both events.

Digital Printing for Flexible Packaging Open House – April 23, April 24

This event will open with a keynote address by industry consultant and analyst Dr. Sean Smyth, one of the foremost experts in the global digital market.

A series of breakout sessions led by packaging experts will follow, covering topics including: DFE software, led by Sean Hampson and Keith Grimm of Hybrid, and Eric Nelsen of Xitron; Why MemJet?, presented by Jason Thelander of Memjet; Design for Digital, led by PCMC’s Chris Pryor; and a business case/cost model of PCMC’s new ION hybrid packaging press delivered by PCMC’s Mike Branstrom.

Participants will also have an opportunity to see the ION hybrid press live in action. The ION turns traditional analog presses into digital hybrid printing platforms, providing the ability to produce larger digital runs cost competitively, meeting market needs for wider, faster printing with highest quality.

Following lunch and networking, a closing panel session moderated by Sean Smyth will feature Jenifer Grace, President of LaCore Printworx, the first customer for ION; Flexible Packaging Association president Alison Keane; and PCMC’s Windell McGill.

“We’re excited to host flexible packaging converters in Green Bay not only to show them a digital press printing at speeds not seen before, but also to learn about the business opportunity for digitally printed flexible packaging,” said ION Launch Manager Windell McGill. “We believe it will be a true learning experience and can’t wait to see everyone in Green Bay.”

Digital and Flexo Folding Carton Open House – April 25

This event will include a flexo supplier showcase where participants will catch up on the latest products from industry suppliers, followed by lunch and networking. Educational sessions will include Sean Smyth sharing his insight into digital trends in folding carton, along with technical and innovation experts, including Dennis Gignac from BW PaperSystems/Zerand, delving into the details of their new innovations in folding carton converting. PCMC’s Rodney Pennings will highlight the latest flexographic printing innovations.

Click here to register for PCMC’s Power Packs Live in Green Bay, April 23-25.



