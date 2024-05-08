Doug Peckenpaugh, Publisher of the Packaging Group at BNP Media, spoke to attendees of the recent sold-out Converters Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin, about current trends influencing converters across multiple industries.

One of those interviewees was Michael Kundinger, Engineered Solutions Manager at Kundinger Inc. The company’s primary focus is industrial automation – fluid power, automation and controls.

In the interview, Kundinger explains how his team can visit a customer’s facility, examine their processes and identify areas for improvement.









“We position ourselves as solution providers. We’re highly trained in all the products that we sell,” Kundinger notes. “We have a number of people that have come from industry, so they bring that expertise. They’re not just selling products, but they’ve had to use the products.” This allows the Kundinger team to understand the “pain points” that customers might be facing on a daily basis.

Kundinger also touched on what his company was showcasing at its booth at Converters Expo.

“We’re shrinking the cabinet size on the factory floor. We’re moving the controls and all the electronics out of that cabinet, putting it on the machine in a safe way. We’re shrinking that space because space is a premium on the floor,” Kundinger said.

Another focus of the company is smart sensor technology.

“The employees of today that are retiring and have all of that knowledge … it’s kind of a black-magic science in terms of how those machines operate,” Kundinger said. “Now with the new sensor technology, there’s some intelligence built in that, so we can help the younger generation.”

Be sure to check out the entire podcast interview below to get the whole story.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Listen to more podcasts here.



