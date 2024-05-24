Asda has announced the launch of Exceptional by Asda, a new, premium, own-brand set to elevate the supermarket’s premium tier offering.

The new, sophisticated brand, which aims to champion taste whilst providing shoppers with the very best quality, will be launched across multiple categories over the coming months, with over 500 products set to be included in the range. The range combines the best quality ingredients, flavors, and recipes curated by experts; across a wide range of mouth-watering products and everyday treats - each with its own story to tell.

With the first products available on shelf now, the new range will not only see a distinctly premium packaging design, with a sophisticated emerald green and gold color palette, but also an elevated product offering with a focus on surprising and inspiring customers with products which celebrate the very best of own-brand, with exceptional ingredients and taste at their heart.

The rollout of the new Exceptional range begins with over 70 Core Chilled products landing in stores between now and the June 8th, with hero lines including: Exceptional Burrata, Exceptional Petit Liverot, Exceptional Chaat Masala Potato Salad and Exceptional Double Stuffed Halkadiki Olives.

Asda has invested over £170m in several initiatives to improve the range and quality of its own-brand products over the last three years, with the launch of Just Essentials in 2022, the Asda Bakery refresh in 2023 and the launch of new sub-brands Bistro and Bom Bahia.

As part of this, the retailer invested in the quality of its own-label lines, launching more than 4,500 new or improved products in that time, alongside its most recent M&S Taste Match campaign, which has seen hundreds of products independently taste matched to M&S.

The launch of Exceptional is the next step on this journey and part of Asda’s broader strategy to overhaul its own-brand offering, proving to customers that they can access fantastic tasting products at affordable prices, as part of the retailer’s uncompromising value promise.

Sam Dickson, VP Commercial Strategy, Own Brand, at Asda, said: "At Asda, we’re constantly striving to exceed expectations and inspire customers with the quality and breadth of our ranges and work relentlessly to offer our customers uncompromising value, showcasing that affordable can also mean high quality.

"The launch of our new premium brand, Exceptional, marks an exciting time for Asda’s own-brand offering. We’ve developed a range which offers customers something they’ll feel really proud to put on the dinner table – these products ooze quality and celebrate the very best of Own Brand, with taste at their heart.”

Exceptional by Asda is available to purchase in-store and online now.