PulPac, the company behind the pioneering Dry Molded Fiber technology, has announced the appointment of Marcus Palm as its new Vice President. Marcus has been an active board member of PulPac since 2019 and now steps into a strategic leadership role, bringing extensive experience in legal affairs, licensing, and business strategy.

Marcus Palm joins PulPac from Välinge Innovation, where he served as Chief Legal Officer. During his tenure, he played a vital role in shaping legal strategies, protecting intellectual property, and contributing to the company’s growth and innovation within the flooring industry. For these achievements, he was previously awarded the prize as Sweden’s best company lawyer. His expertise in managing complex legal frameworks and his deep understanding of innovation-driven businesses make him well-suited to lead PulPac’s strategic initiatives as the company continues its global expansion.

In his new role as Vice President, Marcus will focus on strategic business development, ensuring PulPac maintains its competitive edge while advancing its position as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions. His extensive industry knowledge and ability to align legal frameworks with strategic business objectives will be crucial as PulPac continues to scale its Dry Molded Fiber technology worldwide.

"Marcus has been an integral part of PulPac’s journey as a board member, and we are thrilled to have him take on a more hands-on role as Vice President," said Linus Larsson Green, CEO of PulPac. "His strategic mindset and deep licensing knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and drive the future of sustainable packaging."

Marcus Palm added, “I am committed to the potential of Dry Molded Fiber technology and convinced it can revolutionize the packaging industry. My experience with similar business models has shown me how protected and strategically developed innovation can drive industry change. I look forward to working closely with the team to further establish PulPac as a leader in sustainable packaging innovation."

Marcus Palm’s appointment is effective immediately. He will be based at PulPac’s headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.