Cooper Street, the snack brand known for its wholesome, better-for-you treats, has launched its newly redesigned packaging. This move comes as part of a strategic effort to elevate the brand’s presence in retail environments and enhance its appeal among health-conscious consumers.

Over the past decade, Cooper Street has grown exponentially, particularly in the last two years. With this growth, the company recognized the need to revitalize its packaging to better communicate its unique value proposition and improve its performance at retail. The new packaging reflects the company’s mission to excite consumers with unique and wholesome snacks, and aligns with its vibrant brand personality.

Cooper Street's new packaging is designed to do more than just update its look; it aims to clearly communicate the brand's identity and core values to consumers. The company’s goal behind the redesign is to create a visually distinct package that not only catches the eye on store shelves but also effectively highlights the deliciousness and quality of the products. The updated design ensures that every consumer who encounters Cooper Street packaging understands that it represents a top choice for guilt-free snacking.

Cooper Street’s decision to overhaul its packaging stemmed from identifying opportunities to improve at retail, such as maximizing brand awareness and conveying what makes its products distinct, like its use of real fruit, 25-calorie cookies, and allergen-friendly recipes.

The new design addresses these issues by creating distinct branding elements that will be utilized across all packaging and marketing materials. The refreshed look features a clearer and more cohesive packaging hierarchy that highlights the product’s benefits, including its “biscotti-like” texture, real fruit ingredients, and low-calorie count. The updated graphics also include vibrant pops of color and improved food photography to enhance appetite appeal and better differentiate flavors.

Enhancing the value proposition

The redesign is a direct response to consumer feedback and market research. During the testing phase, 71% of the new target consumers preferred the new graphics over the old packaging. However, Cooper Street did not simply stop at initial consumer preferences. The company took further steps to refine the design based on feedback, such as making the logo more prominent, and adding real fruit imagery to boost the visual appeal.

This iterative approach ensures that the final design not only appeals to new consumers but also retains the loyalty of existing customers who may worry about finding their favorite snacks on the shelf. The new packaging is expected to stand out more effectively at retail, attracting attention and driving impulse purchases while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality, taste, and wholesome ingredients.

Taking Cooper Street to the next level

Cooper Street's redesigned packaging is a strategic enhancement aimed at bolstering its market presence and improving consumer experience. The company's dedication to consumer feedback is reflected in the enthusiastic response from all stakeholders.

“We have shared designs with consumers, brokers, buyers, friends, and family. Everyone loves the designs and has unanimously agreed that the new look is going to take Cooper Street to the next level,” the brand shares. "The new packaging's modern, vibrant look makes it stand out on retail shelves, with diverse colors and real fruit imagery catching the eye of health-conscious shoppers. By highlighting its use of real ingredients like whole pieces of fruit, and lower calorie count, Cooper Street's redesign effectively communicates its value proposition, attracting new customers while retaining its loyal base, ultimately driving growth and market share."

The redesigned packaging is set to hit shelves within 2024, with a robust marketing campaign to support the transition and ensure that current customers can easily find the new look in stores. Cooper Street is confident that the updated packaging will not only improve brand recognition but also enhance the overall consumer experience by clearly communicating the brand’s promise of guilt-free snacks.

Related: Otis Spunkmeyer launches Pumpkin Spice Chocolate Chip Cookie