Solenis, a leading producer of specialty chemicals, is collaborating with Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), an innovative technology company with a leading position in the global printing industry, to advance a more cost-effective way of integrating barrier coatings for paper packaging directly within the existing flexographic printing process.

Barrier coatings are used to repel hot and cold liquids, oils, greases and water vapor in paper packaging.

With this innovation, packaging producers can use the HEIDELBERG portfolio of flexographic machines to print-apply Solenis’ barrier coatings. This expands the possibilities for flat sheet paper and inline web-fed flexo applications with improved product performance and better production efficiency.

Solenis’ specialized print-applied coatings include barrier coatings for board material, flexible packaging and cupstock production, as well as anti-slip technical coatings for industrial, shipping and container applications.

For fresh food and e-commerce corrugated packaging, barrier coatings can be print-applied to avoid the use of traditional polyethylene (PE) lamination and paraffin wax, making the material easier to recycle.

For cupstock production, flood-coating barrier protection on cold and hot cups can take place on current equipment and eliminates the need for PE lamination to improve efficiency. For a registered print approach, Solenis’ patented heat-sealing coating can be applied easily on conventional cup converting lines to reduce materials and lower costs.

The collaboration addresses the growing demand for more sustainable paper packaging solutions that reduce the use of plastics through environmentally friendly alternatives with improved barrier functionality.

“Packaging companies face increasing pressure to optimize processes while meeting ambitious sustainability goals,” said William Kuecker, Senior Director of Strategic Marketing at Solenis. “Our collaboration with HEIDELBERG pushes the boundary of what’s possible for packaging manufacturers. With this combination of cutting-edge printing technology and innovative, high-performance specialty coatings, packaging manufacturers can enhance operational efficiency and product performance while meeting the rising demand for sustainable products and processes.”

“With our Boardmaster web flexo technology, we are expanding our reach into the high-volume flexible paper segment, targeting the food industry with solutions focused on efficiency and sustainability,” said Dr. David Schmedding, Member of the Management Board responsible for Technology and Sales at HEIDELBERG. “This collaboration with Solenis allows us to optimize application processes and technology together to better serve our customers.”

Solenis offers a broad portfolio of barrier coatings, including environmentally friendly PFAS-free oil and grease resistance technology.

For more information about Solenis barrier coatings, visit www.solenis.com/en/products-and-services/pulp-paper/barrier-coatings/.

Visit www.heidelberg.com to learn more about HEIDELBERG and the Boardmaster.