Vanguard Digital Printing Systems, a Durst Group Company, has announced their partnership with American Print Consultants (APC). Owned and operated by seasoned industry experts, APC boasts one of the largest teams of knowledgeable employees and support technicians of any graphics equipment distributor in the Northeast, Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest.

“Vanguard is growing at an incredible rate, and our sales reflect that,” commented Jim Peterson, COO and Founding Partner of Vanguard. “Our technology is innovative and answers the needs of so many print service providers, so we wanted to partner with a trusted distributor who could elevate their current and future clientele with our solutions. Bringing the level of experience, dedication, and customer commitment we bring is important to us, and we know American Print Consultants mirrors our approach and will be an incredible partner as we continue to grow and expand.”

The partnership is beneficial for APC as well. The increase in customer requests for features such as higher speeds, greater material thickness, hybrid roll/rigid material capabilities and more left an opening in their offerings they were looking to fill. Rob Almstrom, CEO of APC stated, “I’m thrilled with the range of configuration options and customization offered by Vanguard Digital. The fact that the machines are designed with a ‘modular’ and field-upgradable ethos is a great benefit for both APC and our customers. Being able to offer a customer a solution that fits their current budget and production requirements, knowing that we can later upgrade them to a greater number of heads, as their productivity needs increase, is remarkable.”

This partnership unites Vanguard’s vast portfolio of printing solutions and APCs trusted reputation, resulting in redefined productivity, incredible speed and quality, and scalability to their loyal customers.