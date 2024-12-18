Sidel has launched a new Aseptic Knowledge Centre on its website, dedicated to helping manufacturers meet the challenges of the growing market for healthy and nutritious long shelf-life drinks, such as juices, isotonics, ready-to-drinks, teas and liquid dairy products.

Through detailed case studies, expert insights, latest news, research and sustainability commitments, Sidel is sharing in-depth information and expertise gained from over 50 years at the forefront of aseptic packaging innovation.

Sidel’s new Aseptic Knowledge Centre can be found at: www.sidel.com/aseptic.

Innovations driving total food safety

Over the past 50 years, aseptic packaging solutions have evolved enormously from the early days of complex systems that required complete clean rooms to simple aseptic systems. Sidel Predis™ is an example of a revolutionary dry aseptic preform sterilization system that sets a new standard. In this solution, the unique process ensures that the sterile zone is reduced to the container itself, running in a regular blow molding environment, easy to operate.

Within Sidel’s Aseptic Knowledge Centre, manufacturers can discover Sidel’s line safety and performance credentials, exploring how innovative solutions, such as aseptic combined systems, ensure the highest levels of safety and product integrity.

Sidel shares its experience on packaging design and industrialization. An example is the new ultra-small, ultra-light PET bottle design for liquid dairy products which offers an increased competitive advantage for manufacturers; this is one of the many bottle design innovations related to sensitive products from Sidel.

"Food safety and extending product shelf life are top priorities for the aseptic packaging industry," says Damien Fournier, VP Sensitive Portfolio at Sidel. "With the launch of the new online Aseptic Knowledge Centre, Sidel is sharing expertise and leadership in aseptic packaging with customers, potential clients, and the broader industry. Our goal is to showcase how ongoing innovation and advancements in aseptic technology can address these key concerns."

Operational efficiency enhanced by agile performance and intelligent systems

As the sensitive drinks market evolves, the demands of both consumers and regulatory bodies are creating new challenges and opportunities that need to be addressed quickly. Sidel’s Aseptic Knowledge Centre is designed to give manufacturers information about the most agile and flexible aseptic solutions to help them stay ahead of the industry challenges.

Flexibility is at the heart of Sidel’s systems, which allow for quick changeovers and can adapt to various packaging formats. Changes - from easy manual adjustments to fully automated solutions - can be made while maintaining sterility, allowing production sequences to be optimized, quickly and efficiently.

Operational efficiency can also be achieved through the integration of smart technologies that provide real-time monitoring and data-driven insights to optimize production processes. At Sidel, this is notably delivered through Qual-IS™, a revolutionary smart, dynamic quality supervisor that uses advanced traceability and data analytics to always sustain the highest quality, while streamlining and facilitating laboratory processes and thereby also reducing the risk of human error.

Aiming for simplicity and sustainability

In addition to in-depth information about specific innovative aseptic solutions and intelligent systems, Sidel’s new Aseptic Knowledge Centre is a hub for information and resources about wider opportunities to support the aseptic packaging industry.

Information about Sidel’s commitment to sustainability can be found in the new hub, highlighting both the transition from PET to recycled PET, and specific aseptic technologies which can minimize environmental impact through reduced energy consumption and minor waste.

The Aseptic Knowledge Centre also highlights the user-friendly design of the Sidel systems, which simplify maintenance and reduce downtime, ensuring long-term reliability and cost efficiency for customers.

"Sidel's extensive experience in sensitive drinks positions us as the go-to partner for manufacturers seeking to enhance operational efficiency in the increasingly competitive aseptic market," adds Damien Fournier. "Our new Aseptic Knowledge Centre provides a wealth of resources, including case studies and expert insights, highlighting the innovation, expertise, and support we offer as a trusted partner to our aseptic customers."