Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Rixius AG, a German-based supplier specializing in rigid packaging for the chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and food & beverage markets across the DACH and Benelux regions.

Rixius was founded in 1879 and has evolved from a traditional packaging wholesaler to a value-added supply partner that offers a wide catalog of high-quality packaging together with a range of such services as personalization, labeling, decoration and sustainability consultancy.

“Today, we completed the acquisition of Rixius, further reinforcing our position in EMEA. I am excited for the new opportunities this partnership will create for both our companies,” said Marcel Schröder, Senior Vice President of Northern Region, Berlin Packaging EMEA.

“Rixius has grown consistently over the past years and now we are starting a new chapter. Our team and I look forward to working with Berlin Packaging and to further expanding our business,” comments Wolfgang Luckhardt, CEO of Rixius.