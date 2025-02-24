When the PRINT UV Conference returns for its 16th year, March 10-12 at the Encore by Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, longtime platinum sponsor INX International will support it with a full range of products and a delegation of representatives. One of the most important aspects that makes it so relevant to those in the UV industry is the educational component, not only with what can be learned in the various seminars, but what can also be gleaned from the networking opportunities.

Jonathan Graunke, Vice President of UV/EB Technology and the Assistant Director of R&D, believes the conference is ideal for those involved in the printing and energy curable space who are looking to learn how UV can enhance their business.

“It is a terrific learning location to get different perspectives so you can make better decisions,” said Graunke. “When you attend the PRINT UV Conference, you will walk away with at least one or two actionable ideas. It is a huge value proposition, in addition to the networking aspect that can help your business be more efficient.”

Graunke said INX will sponsor a seminar on Tuesday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m., the first full day of the event. “Why Should I Print with UV, and How to Best do it” is geared to be an inside look at the latest UV printing technical advancements. The evolution of UV ink formulations, eco-friendly solutions, and efficiency improvements are some of the topics that will be examined. One of the panel speakers, D.J. Cabler, says having the most talented UV printers in the industry attend will make it unique.

“This event is completely different than any trade show. It’s all about sharing information and being educational, and it’s the one place where everyone works together,” said Cabler. The Director of Technical Printing at Smurfit-Westrock, he has been with the company for 23 years and will be attending his 11th PRINT UV Conference.

“Everyone is there for a common goal. Hearing the different thought processes from vendors in this type of environment really opens up the discussion more than any other event I’ve attended. And it’s never one-sided. What I find intriguing is we often have clients who tell us what they plan to do for the next few years. This allows us to plan for the next market phase, from design to environmental regulations, and it is really valuable to have this knowledge.”

Cabler has participated on PRINT UV Conference panels in the past and is well versed on special coating effects and the importance of ink, water, and chemistry. He also believes this conference offers the best networking opportunities.

At the INX tabletop in the exhibitor’s area, information will be available on energy curable ink and coating solutions for commercial and packaging purposes. In addition to LED and low migration inks, foil adhesives and ProCure coatings, attendees can learn more about products such as INXCureÔ CardPro and INXFlex ContourÔ inks. Those planning to attend can save $200 on registration costs by using the code ‘INXUV’ and scheduling a meeting with an INX representative.



