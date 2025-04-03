INX International to Showcase Vibrant Solutions at Craft Brewers Conference

INX International will highlight its latest innovations in packaging with inks designed to deliver exceptional visual impact and sustainability at the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America. The event takes place April 28-May 1 at the Indianapolis Convention Center, and INX (booth 720) will showcase bold ink solutions that help brands stand out while minimizing environmental impact.

Creating Packaging That Captivates Consumers

“Craft beer drinkers often make purchasing decisions based on packaging design,” said Renee Schouten, Vice President of Marketing at INX. “Our inks help brewers create visually striking cans and labels that grab attention and drive brand loyalty. Vibrant colors, unique finishes, and cohesive branding across various formats are crucial to standing out on store shelves.”

Unified Branding Across Multiple Formats

INX supports craft breweries with comprehensive ink solutions across all packaging types, including metal cans, pressure-sensitive and wraparound labels, shrink sleeves, tags, and paperboard carriers. These inks ensure consistent, vivid color and dependable performance, creating a unified branding experience. With INX’s advanced inks, craft brewers can build stronger connections with their consumers through compelling, cohesive packaging.

Sustainable Innovations That Make a Difference

At the conference, INX will highlight several innovative sustainability solutions, including its new Reduced Temperature Cure Ink, which significantly reduces energy use during printing and curing processes. Also featured will be the AP Series 2-Piece Beverage Can Ink and the groundbreaking EcoCan Ink, the industry’s first and only beverage can ink to receive a Gold Level Material Health Certificate from the Cradle-to-Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

Additionally, INX will showcase its INXhrc natural-based inks, formulated using renewable ingredients that replace petrochemically derived materials. These high-performance, eco-friendly inks help craft brewers further reduce their environmental footprint, aligning packaging strategies with sustainability goals without sacrificing print quality or operational efficiency.

With these innovations, brewers can confidently meet strict sustainability targets and enhance their brand’s environmental responsibility.

“This year, attendees will clearly see what smarter, stronger, and truly sustainable packaging looks like,” Schouten said. “We’ve invested heavily in sustainability innovations and are excited to share these advancements with brewers dedicated to reducing their environmental impact.”

Experience the Industry’s True Color Standard

INX will prominently feature its widely acclaimed INX Color Catalog, a cornerstone of the INX Color Perfection program. Now featuring more than 650 metal swatches, the catalog sets the standard for color accuracy and consistency in metal decorating. It is also central to the annual Colored by INX Can Design contest, which last year was won by Jackie O’s Brewery in Athens, Ohio.

“Our team is excited to connect with craft brewers and designers at the conference and to share insights about how the INX Color Catalog and our advanced inks drive branding success,” Schouten added. “We’re here to help brands create packaging that resonates deeply with consumers, from eye-catching visuals to unmatched performance.”