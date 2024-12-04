INX International on Tuesday announced a brand extension for INXhrc RC natural-based inks: a new UV/LED dual cure low-migration formulation for plastic and foam-based packaging joins the tried-and-true UV curable formulation. Both offer a series of operational, regulatory, and sustainable benefits for brand owners and printers.

INXhrc RC LM is a Nestle-compliant, high-performance ink solution with clean, renewable, and sustainable ingredients used for the printing of low-migration applications on rigid container packaging. Designed with high levels of biorenewable content and formulated without VOC solvents, it delivers top-tier print quality and reduces the carbon footprint of packaging materials by up to 30%. With excellent adhesion and color consistency attributes, these inks are food-safe for sensitive packaging applications.

“Consumer expectations for manufacturer accountability in regards to safety and sustainability continues to increase, so low-migration inks are becoming a more important consideration for the packaging industry,” says Renee Schouten, INX International’s vice president of marketing. “This is especially true for the impact of plastic and foam-based rigid containers, so we are replacing petrochemical derived resins with natural and renewable materials.

“These two INXhrc RC formulations offer superior dry offset printing quality of rigid containers or decorative packaging, and help lower your carbon footprint. By keeping consumer safety and the environment in mind, you have regulatory confidence and access to a product using biorenewable, clean ingredients without compromising performance.”

INXhrc RC LM is ideal for nonfood contact surfaces on rigid materials. Verified by a third party laboratory as an eco-friendly alternative to standard UV inks by using ASTM D6866-20 Method B, it meets food safety regulatory compliance measures such as Regulation EC No. 1935-2004. Known as the Framework Regulation, it sets requirements for materials to safeguard human health.

The natural components of INXhrc RC are not derived from food crops, ensuring they are non-allergenic and food-safe. Free of harmful chemicals, they do not contain any nanomaterials, fluorochemicals, fanal pigments, heavy metals or PTFE.

INXhrc RC inks have a history of providing outstanding printing benefits. Their high strength and gloss produce sharp, vibrant colors and eye-catching finishes, and precise color matching with single-pigment bases allow for accurate PMS shade matching. Excellent adhesion and abrasion resistance make for enhanced durability. Superior flow and transfer capabilities also make it ideal for dry offset printing on rigid packaging presses such as VanDam, PolyType, and Kase.

Schouten cited a longtime Michigan-based customer that began using INXhrc inks in 2017. A leader in single-use food packaging, they have achieved impressive carbon emissions reductions and strengthened their sustainability goals and environmental responsibilities.

“When Dart Container Corporation made the switch from traditional to natural-based inks with INXhrc, they anticipated a positive effect on their environmental footprint,” explained Schouten. “However, they were surprised by the enhanced ink performance as well.”

Over the course of seven years using INXhrc inks, the world’s largest manufacturer of foam cups and disposable food containers has experienced a major annual decrease of 200 tons of CO2 carbon emissions. Lowering VOC emissions by 75%, Dart created a safer working environment while reducing their environmental impact. They also improved their pressroom performance with better ink mileage, less downtime, and increased production efficiency while maintaining the high print standards they are known for.

