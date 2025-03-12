Acopia Group Expands into U.S. with New Office in Indianapolis

Acopia Group, a leading provider of sustainable transit packaging and consumable solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its first U.S. office in Indianapolis, Indiana. This expansion marks a major milestone in Acopia’s growth strategy and strengthens its commitment to serving businesses across North America with its innovative iWrap, iTack and iReuse brands.

As a trusted name in the transit packaging and GNFR (Goods Not for Retail) sector, Acopia has built a strong reputation for delivering efficiency, sustainability, and reliability to businesses across Europe. The launch of operations in the United States will allow Acopia to provide service and stock holding, faster response times, and expert consultancy for American customers looking to improve packaging efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

“Expanding into the U.S. is a significant step for Acopia,” said Russell Lynes, President, Acopia Group Corporation. “We are thrilled to bring our industry-leading transit packaging brands to businesses across North America. Our goal is to provide sustainable, high-performance packaging solutions that enhance efficiency while reducing environmental impact.”

Acopia’s product range includes innovative solutions designed to reduce costs and optimize efficiency sustainably.

iWrap – a range of high-performance hand and machine pallet wrap that helps to improve pallet stability while minimizing plastic waste, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional pallet wrap.

iTack – eco-friendly plastic and paper parcel tape that delivers secure, sustainable parcel closure

– eco-friendly plastic and paper parcel tape that delivers secure, sustainable parcel closure iReuse – a groundbreaking range of solutions designed to help eliminate plastic from warehouse storage and logistics operations

The Indianapolis office will serve as Acopia Group Corporation’s hub for U.S. operations, supporting sales, customer service, and logistics to ensure a seamless experience for American customers.

“We chose Indianapolis as our U.S. base because of its strategic location, excellent logistics infrastructure, and thriving business community,” added Lynes. “This expansion allows us to meet the growing demand for smart, sustainable packaging solutions in the U.S. market.”

Acopia’s entry into the U.S. market underscores its commitment to promoting best practices in transit packaging. By providing innovative solutions, Acopia helps businesses deliver operational efficiency, reduce waste and drive long-term sustainability.

For more information about Acopia’s U.S. expansion and its high-performance transit packaging solutions, please visit www.acopiagroup.com