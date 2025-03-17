Berry Global Develops Unique Packaging for Vamoosh's Plug Hole Unblocker

Berry Global has provided international cleaning product manufacturer Vamoosh with a tailored packaging solution for its Plug Hole Unblocker, addressing the unique challenges posed by the product’s ingredients.

To meet Vamoosh’s requirements for a durable and reliable pack, Berry Global conducted thorough research and testing, which found that traditional PET and HDPE materials did not have the required strength and robustness to handle the specialist chemicals used in the Unblocker.

As a result, Berry opted both to incorporate an Environmental Stress Crack Resistant (ESCR) additive and to increase the thickness of its 600ml Alpha bottle to ensure the packaging could withstand the product’s powerful nature. After evaluating various thicknesses, a 52g weight was selected as the optimal solution.

Dave Toms, Director of Cares Laboratory Ltd. said: “Our collaboration with Berry Global has been pivotal in developing a packaging solution that meets our performance criteria. Berry’s swift turnaround and comprehensive service capabilities allowed us to bring our product to market quickly and efficiently.”

Berry’s materials knowledge and technical expertise facilitated a rapid development process, with the product ready for launch in under two months. The project included the creation of 3D-rendered graphics and branding within two days to help visualize the final design. In addition, bottles in three different weights were sent for customer trials before the development of the tooling template, enabling Vamoosh to make an informed decision and minimize costs.

The neck of the bottle has been adapted to fit a standard CRC cap, ensuring the pack meets regulatory requirements.

The bottle is produced at Berry’s facility in Beccles and the cap at its factory in Norwich, providing a one-stop solution for this complex project.

“We were committed to delivering a fit for purpose pack and fast-to-market launch for Vamoosh,” said Joe Horton, Sales and Marketing Director at Berry Global. “The result is a packaging solution that not only meets the company’s stringent requirements but also showcases how our global network and technical and design capabilities help us to achieve seamless integration and high-quality results.”

