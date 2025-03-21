Producer Registration Deadline Approaches for Oregon's Packaging EPR Law

With the March 31 registration deadline for Oregon's Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) packaging law fast approaching, producers must take immediate steps to comply with new regulatory requirements.

The law requires producers to contribute to the responsible management of packaging waste, supporting a more sustainable and efficient recycling system. Affected packaging materials include plastic containers, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and paper-based packaging.

March 31 is the deadline for producers to register and report under Oregon’s Recycling Modernization Act (RMA). A list of 2,084 producers who have already completed the account registration form can be found here.

Circular Action Alliance (CAA), a Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) dedicated to implementing effective Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) laws for paper and packaging in the United States, is dedicated to helping producers navigate this transition with expert guidance, resources, and streamlined compliance solutions.

"Producers play a crucial role in building a more sustainable future for packaging waste management in Oregon," said Kim Holmes, Oregon Executive Director, CAA. "By taking action now, businesses can ensure compliance, avoid potential penalties, and play a meaningful role in modernizing the recycling system in Oregon."

Key Compliance Support Resources Available from CAA:

Producer Resource Center – FAQs, support documents, and other essential materials.

– FAQs, support documents, and other essential materials. Webinars – Informative sessions covering onboarding, registration, agreements, and budgeting for EPR fees.

– Informative sessions covering onboarding, registration, agreements, and budgeting for EPR fees. Information Sessions & Education – Workshops and educational events to assist with reporting.

– Workshops and educational events to assist with reporting. Reporting Guidance – Detailed instructions for meeting reporting requirements.

– Detailed instructions for meeting reporting requirements. Producer Portal – An online platform for easy access to compliance resources and support.

"As the Oregon reporting deadline approaches, we strongly encourage producers to take proactive steps and utilize the support available through CAA," said Geoffrey Inch, Senior Vice President, Producer Services, CAA. "Our goal is to make the compliance process as straightforward as possible, helping businesses fulfill their obligations while reducing waste and recycling more."

For more information on compliance steps, resources, and support, visit CAA's Producer Registration page.