Clean Cult Reaches Agreement to Offer Products at Costco Locations Nationwide

Clean Cult, the world's first company to package cleaning products in paper-based cartons, has announced a nationwide launch with the leading club retailer, Costco, bringing access to its family of cleaning products to more households across the country. Launching at over 300 Costco locations and online, this rollout marks a major milestone in Clean Cult’s mission to eliminate plastic waste from home cleaning while proving that sustainability can be both effective and affordable.

Starting in April 2025, Clean Cult’s award-winning All-Purpose Cleaner Variety Pack–named Best Multisurface Cleaner in the Better Homes & Gardens 2024 Clean House Awards–will be available in 300 Costco stores nationwide. The launch features the newly released filled and refillable 20 fl oz aluminum bottles in the scents Lemon Verbena, Wild Lavender, and Sweet Basil. This is notably the first time an aluminum bottle has launched in the home cleaning category in a club store environment. Alongside its expansion in physical retail, Clean Cult is also launching its laundry collection on Costco.com, expanding Clean Cult’s retail footprint and making sustainable cleaning more accessible than ever.

Costco has been a leader in conscious consumerism, offering bulk purchasing options that help reduce overall waste. Clean Cult’s expansion into Costco underscores the growing momentum behind waste reduction, as both retailers and consumers push for more sustainable solutions in everyday products.

Data shows that 3 in 4 Americans are concerned about plastic pollution and its impact on the environment. Even further, 75% support national policies that reduce single-use plastics, with 72% in agreement that companies should stop producing and using so much single-use plastic. Despite these preferences, many retailers still don’t offer these options. Clean Cult’s arrival at Costco directly responds to this shift, giving price-conscious consumers a healthier way to clean while driving measurable progress toward the retailer’s ambitious waste reduction, packaging innovation, and emissions reduction goals.

"Clean Cult was founded on the belief that cleaning should be better for people and the planet,” said Ryan Lupberger, CEO of Clean Cult. “Launching in Costco proves that sustainability and affordability are not mutually exclusive. By bringing our zero waste solutions to a retailer known for value and bulk purchasing, we’re making it easier than ever for households to reduce plastic waste without compromising on efficacy, convenience or cost. This expansion is a major step toward reshaping the cleaning aisle and accelerating the shift to more sustainable home care at scale.”

Clean Cult is the only brand in the world offering filled and refillable aluminum bottles, paired with paper-based carton refills, across multiple household cleaning categories. Unlike traditional cleaning products, Clean Cult’s formulas are plant-based, biodegradable, and packaged in sustainable materials–eliminating the need for single-use plastic.

Clean Cult’s Costco launch is just the beginning. As the brand continues to expand its retail footprint, it remains committed to challenging industry norms, reducing plastic waste, and proving that cleaning can be both effective and sustainable.

For more information, visit www.cleancult.com.