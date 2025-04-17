H.B. Fuller Announces 2025 Customer Innovation Award Winners

H.B. Fuller Company, the largest pureplay adhesives company in the world, has announced the winners of its 2025 Customer Innovation Awards. The awards honor forward-thinking customers whose innovations, powered by H.B. Fuller’s adhesive technology, are setting new standards in sustainability, performance, and efficiency. The recipients will be recognized at H.B. Fuller’s global awards program on April 24, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“At H.B. Fuller, innovation isn’t just about new products – it’s about solving real-world challenges alongside our customers,” said Celeste Mastin, president and CEO, H.B. Fuller. “This year’s winners are tackling critical issues like sustainability, energy efficiency, and evolving consumer needs. Their breakthroughs – from reducing packaging waste to improving recyclability – are reshaping industries and the day-to-day lives of their end users.

“Our collaboration with customers goes beyond adhesives. We work alongside them from concept to commercialization, helping optimize performance, streamline production, and develop solutions that meet both technical and environmental demands. We’re proud of our close partnership with our customers and are committed to continuing to drive innovations that improve the world together,” Mastin concluded.

Among the winners were CMC Packaging Automation and Georgia-Pacific.

CMC Packaging Automation was selected for its groundbreaking automated packaging technology, which creates right-sized packages on demand, reducing waste and packaging inefficiencies revealed during the pandemic-driven e-commerce surge. Their solution enhances durability, precision, and scalability of packaging, while eliminating void fillers and optimizing shipping. Already deployed by major retailers, logistics companies and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Best Buy, Urban Outfitter and Decathlon, CMC Packaging Automation’s technology is reshaping ecommerce fulfillment with more efficient and sustainable packaging solutions.

Georgia-Pacific’s difference-making, water-based barrier coating for corrugated boxes and bins was recognized for making protein packaging more sustainable without compromising performance. This innovative barrier coating, which provides an alternative solution to traditional wax coatings, allows for better moisture resistance and delivers confidence in improved adhesion at converting sites. This enables enhanced food safety and better transport by preventing oils from seeping through the packaging. Beyond protein packaging, this solution can also be applied in other markets, such as ecommerce and QSR packaging, which requires a recyclable barrier and/or heat seal coatings.