Georgia-Pacific Appoints Keith Hamilton as President of Corrugated Business

Georgia-Pacific has announced Keith Hamilton, formerly vice president of operations, Corrugated, has been named president of Georgia-Pacific’s Corrugated business. In this role, he will oversee operations and commercial teams across 35 sites including box plants, sheet feeders, Hummingbird® digital print, and EarthKraft® mailers.

Keith joined Georgia-Pacific in 2018 as regional area operations leader for GP’s Corrugated business. During his time with the company, he has held various operational roles and has been pivotal in advancing Georgia-Pacific's safety priorities and principle-based culture. Prior to joining Georgia-Pacific, Keith worked for General Motors Corporation and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. He is also a United States Navy Veteran where he spent time on submarines as a nuclear plant operator.

“We are thrilled to have Keith lead our integrated Corrugated business. His extensive knowledge of our manufacturing operations and people makes him uniquely qualified for this opportunity,” said Pat Boushka, executive vice president, Packaging and Cellulose. “He has been an integral part of the transformation within Georgia-Pacific Corrugated, and we believe his principled leadership and collaborative teambuilding will be instrumental in the long-term success of our organization.”

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead our Corrugated organization and eager to continue advancing our packaging vision of one team working together to achieve results,” Keith said.

Keith currently sits on the Board for the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI) – Corrugated Packaging Council and the Association of Manufacturing Excellence (AME) and is a member of the Fibre Box Association (FBA) Safety Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Florida State University and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.