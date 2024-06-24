Novolex® announced today that Theodore (Ted) Jackson has been appointed President of the company’s Performance Solutions segment that includes the Heritage® can liner, Shields® custom flexible film, and specialty laminations businesses. Jackson assumes this role after rising through a series of positions with increasing responsibility within Novolex and, before joining the company, broad experience in general operations and consulting.

“Ted has demonstrated exceptional leadership in a variety of roles at Novolex,” said Novolex Chairman and CEO Stan Bikulege. “I’m truly excited to have him join my Senior Leadership Team. His deep knowledge of our values, operations, and products makes him ideally suited to take on this key role at the company. We will also benefit from his extensive experience in a variety of consulting roles that will bring new valuable insights to our Performance Solutions businesses and customers.”

Most recently, Jackson was Executive Vice President, Operations for the Novolex Food & Delivery segment where he oversaw manufacturing operations across 30 plants in North America that produced both fiber and resin packaging. His career at Novolex began in 2015 as Vice President of Operations at Duro® Bag after which he took on additional responsibilities as Senior Vice President, Operations for the company’s combined fiber and resin packaging manufacturing facilities.

Before joining Novolex, Jackson was a key leader in the AlixPartners Enterprise Improvement practice for nine years where he focused on leading manufacturing and operations performance improvement projects targeting the consumer products and packaging industries.

From 2000 to 2006, he managed cross-functional teams at IBM’s Business Consulting Services, providing performance advice for both IBM business units and Fortune 500 clients. Jackson’s earlier roles included experience as an SAP Business Application Consultant and a Project Manager at the Motorola Corporation.

“I am thrilled to join the Performance Solutions team and lead our global business,” Jackson said. “Our mix of technologies and products, coupled with the breadth of existing and potential customers, offer exciting opportunities to drive growth and create value. I look forward to working closely with colleagues on the Novolex leadership team and across the entire Novolex family to build on our success and promote the circular economy through both our operations and products.”

Jackson succeeds Grant Gamble, who began his career at Novolex in 2013 and assumed a number of roles before becoming President, Performance Solutions when the company’s two business segments were created in 2021. Gamble’s tenure included the successful integration of a number of acquisitions, overseeing the launch of new products and managing an international portfolio of customers.

Jackson is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and the Board of Directors of Coregistics, a leading player in transportation, logistics, supply chain, and storage. Previously, he has served on the boards of Hill & Markes, Inc., at the time a family-owned packaging business, and BINKABLE, a job placement platform. He received a B.S. in physics from Clark Atlanta University where he was a Ronald E. McNair Scholar, and an M.B.A. in Operations Management and Marketing from the Purdue University Daniels School of Business. He also attended the Executive Education, Supply Chain Management Program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

