Saica Group announces plans to construct second corrugated plant in U.S.

Saica Group, one of the largest and most advanced European players in the development and production of recycled paper for corrugated packaging, is announcing the construction of its second corrugated plant in the United States.

The company will build a new corrugated manufacturing facility in the city of Anderson, Indiana.

The new state-of-the-art factory will require a total investment of more than $110 million. Construction is expected to start in May 2025 and be finished in Q4 2026. After construction is complete, Saica plans to create more than 50 well-paid full-time jobs during the first two years of operation and more than 100 jobs after the plant has completed its ramp-up phase some years after the startup.

Designed with future growth in mind, the new facility will have almost 350,000 square feet and is designed to produce more than 1.2 billion square feet of corrugated packaging. The site will include manufacturing, converting and production areas, along with a warehouse and office space. The plant is also connected to a railroad line.

Susana Alejandro, President and CEO of Saica Group, said: “Saica is committed to stability and long-term growth in the U.S. This investment is the proof that we are moving forward with our plans in the American continent as we are convinced that we can provide products that will differentiate us in a crowded market. It reflects our deep commitment to delivering exceptional service, as we believe our knowledge and experience in the production of recycled lightweight papers and corrugated packaging will bring high performance packaging to the U.S. market while becoming more efficient in the use of materials.”

Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), said, “Saica’s investment in Indiana is a testament to our state’s pro-growth business climate and robust network of skilled manufacturing talent. The company’s new Hoosier operations will have a significant impact on the local economy and for the community of Anderson, Madison County and the surrounding central Indiana region for years to come.”

Based on the company’s plans to create more than 100 new jobs by the end of 2030, the IEDC committed an investment in Saica Group of up to $2 million in incentive-based tax credits and up to $150,000 in training grants. The IEDC also offered up to $300,000 in Industrial Development Grant Fund incentives to support infrastructure improvements surrounding the new site. These tax credits are performance-based.

This investment follows a previous announcement on Saica´s growth plans, where the company is planning to invest around $800 million in the U.S. market over the next several years.

About Saica Group

Saica Group is one of the leading companies in Europe in the manufacture of recycled paper for corrugated board, with an annual production capacity of about 4.4 million short tons of recycled paper for corrugated board.

With more than 12,000 employees and presence in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Turkey, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the United States and Poland, Saica Group has four business lines: manufacture of recycled paper for corrugated board (Saica Paper), waste management and environmental services (Saica Natur), production of corrugated board packaging (Saica Pack) and flexible packaging (Saica Flex).