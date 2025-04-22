Formost Fuji to Exhibit Packaging Equipment at IBIE

Formost Fuji Corporation, a leading manufacturer of packaging equipment, will showcase solutions for wrapping and bagging bakery products at the International Baking Industry Exhibition (IBIE), scheduled for September 13-17 in Las Vegas.

Formost Fuji will showcase an impressive array of packaging solutions, including four distinct horizontal flow wrap models and a state-of-the-art Bagel System equipped with an integrated bagging machine. Renowned in the bakery sector for its exceptional performance, the Formost Fuji Bagel System has recently undergone innovative mechanical enhancements. Attendees at IBIE will have the opportunity to see these advancements in action during live demonstrations, highlighting the system’s efficiency and versatility in bagel packaging.

In addition to the Bagel System, Formost Fuji will feature the “Talon” pick-and-place robot from JLS Automation. This cutting-edge robotic solution will demonstrate its capability to seamlessly feed products into a Formost Fuji flow pack wrapper, showcasing the remarkable efficiency and simplicity of incorporating automation into wrapping lines.

For the first time, Formost Fuji is proud to introduce a flow wrapper to the market that is superior in quality at a budget-friendly price point. This high-quality flow pack machine is available at an attractive value-level price when purchased with the standard equipment package. Do not be misled by the terms “value-level” or "standard equipment"; this Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS) wrapper is equipped with an array of standard features that make it far superior to any other value-level flow wrapper available today. This is a MUST SEE in booth 1500!

Appointments can be scheduled in advance for private demonstrations and discussions at the show. Interested parties are encouraged to bring their product samples and packaging requirements with them. The Formost Fuji sales team, engineers, controls, and service experts look forward to exploring the ins and outs of attendees’ packaging line needs. Interested parties can email sales@formostfuji.com to reserve a spot today.

Dennis Gunnell, President of Formost Fuji and former Chairman of IBIE, is looking forward to seeing many new and returning attendees at the show this fall. He commented, “IBIE is the premier event where everyone in the baking community – from bakers to suppliers to educators – can converge to collaborate, learn, and discover cutting-edge innovations across all sectors of baking.”

IBIE BEST in Baking Awards

Since 2010, IBIE has celebrated industry excellence with its BEST in Baking awards program. Designed to recognize suppliers and bakery producers who have gone above and beyond to display high levels of innovation, the recognition program (open to companies of all sizes) is accepting applications for only a few more days (through April 30). Winners will be recognized at the show as well as on the Packaging Strategies site.

New to the 2025 BEST in Baking awards is the category of Sustainable Packaging Innovation. This award will be bestowed upon bakery companies that have launched sustainable packaging (including primary or secondary product packaging) for retail, wholesale, foodservice, ecommerce, and/or direct-to-consumer applications.

Learn more about BEST in Baking or apply here.







