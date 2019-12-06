New Single-Use Steeped Coffee Bags in Biodegradable Packaging

Radio Roasters' new single-use Steeped Coffee Bags reinvents the way consumers brew and drink specialty coffee. The Steeped Coffee Bags consisting of Radio Roasters’ premium Hi/Fi Blend from Colombia and Ethiopia, has guilt-free, biodegradable packaging that is fully recyclable and environmentally responsible.

Nitro-sealed to remove any oxygen that will affect flavor and quality, the Steeped Coffee Bags highlight bright, smooth and sweet berry notes in an instant when hot water is added following these three simple steps: Submerge, Saturate and Steep. And, with a six-month shelf-life, avid coffee drinkers can get their caffeine fix while traveling, camping, relaxing at home, working in the office, or any location with access to hot water.

The Hi/Fi Blend Steeped Coffee comes in a carton of 10-packs at radioroasters.com or at the Decatur, Georgia, location, where single bags are also available for purchase.