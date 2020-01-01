Collaborative Robots Set New Standards for Ease, Reliability and Safety

FANUC has introduced the new CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L (long arm version) collaborative robots that set new standards in terms of ease of use, reliability and safety. The company debuted the new collaborative robots at the 2019 INTERNATIONAL ROBOT EXHIBITION, Dec. 18-21 in Tokyo.

The new 10kg payload CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L provide a reach of 1249mm and 1418mm respectively. Like the entire family of collaborative robots, the CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L are designed with FANUC’s world-renowned technology, proven reliability and sensitive contact detection that allows them to work safely alongside people in a variety of industrial and manufacturing jobs.

FANUC’s new CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots offer customers unique advantages, including safety rated contact stop detection, customers – even those with no experience – can set up the new collaborative robots straight out of the box, ergonomic design includes a lightweight and compact arm that fits in virtually any floor space configuration.

The cobots also include a compact R-30iB Plus mini controller, ead-though teach programming and a new tablet interface with icons for touch control – no programming knowledge required. The CRX-10iA/L arm’s swing motion makes it easy to access/grab parts located behind the robot. The also easily connects with third-party grippers.

The new CRX-10iA and CRX-10iA/L collaborative robots will be available in Q2 2020.