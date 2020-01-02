Spring & Sparkling Water Brand Trades Plastic for Cans

SOURCE, the premium spring water and natural mixer company, has announced the launch of Llanllyr still and sparkling water in cans as the brand commits to a plastic free future. The Welsh water and mixer brand has built its reputation among the world’s leading restaurateurs and sommeliers for its purity, taste and responsible approach to managing water.

SOURCE has officially stopped producing plastic packaging across its range and anticipates that all plastic will be out of distribution by the end of the year.

Using the same premium still and sparkling spring water, the new cans are being launched in a sleek 330 ml single-serve format. The look of the new design draws inspiration from the classic SOURCE glass water bottles, with the still water presented in charcoal grey aluminum cans and sparkling in silver aluminum cans. The cans are distributed in recyclable cardboard boxes to ensure no plastic is used in the primary and secondary packaging.

The brand pioneered the world’s first premium water in aluminum cans for U.K. and U.S. retail in 2009 in response to growing environmental concerns about plastic. Following a trial with retailers, it was determined that the cans were ahead of their time due to an unfamiliarly by consumers with water products in cans. The cans were pulled from distribution.