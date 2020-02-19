Motion Industries Appoints Chris Pacer to VP of Central Group

Motion Industries Inc., a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts and a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, has named Chris Pacer to Vice President of the Company’s Central Group.

Pacer has more than 24 years of experience within the industry. He has spent the last 22 years with Motion Industries, which were dedicated to various key roles throughout the organization. He will now lead the Company’s newly formed Central Group.

Pacer joined Motion Industries as a certified fluid power specialist in 1997, working his way up to branch manager throughout the various markets within Northern Ohio. He then joined the company’s Corporate Accounts Team in 2011, before being promoted to his latest position of Detroit Division vice president and general manager in 2014. In that role, Pacer was responsible for the further development and overall growth of 22 branch operations and one service center, creating a positive experience for customers through a multi-faceted approach to strategic value.