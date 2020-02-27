The new Eagle Pack 400 HC 3 from Eagle Product Inspection is a new smart x-ray technology for the dairy industry. The machine meets stringent 3-A standards, including IP69 ingress protection, and is built with sanitary design features based on principles from authorities like NAMI, NSF, ANSI and others.

The system design, which prevents the trapping or harboring of any material, is ideal for unwrapped blocks of cheese and is paired with powerful software that provides easily stored, viewed and transferred information.

“As part of FDA’s new initiative, manufacturers are encouraged to have tech-enabled traceability and smarter tools to prevent food safety hazards and vulnerabilities. This can be achieved through the use of multifunctional x-ray systems, including those tailored for specific industries like the Eagle Pack 400 HC 3-A Dairy machine,” said Christy Draus, marketing manager for Eagle Product Inspection.

The Eagle Pack 400 HC 3-A dairy x-ray system also fits with the FDA’s goal of promoting food safety culture within a manufacturing facility. “In a top-down way, having such tools in place demonstrates a commitment to safety, from company leaders who invest in systems visible on the production line to employees trained to operate and monitor the system to retail or food service customers who ask for assurances of preventive measures,” Draus said.