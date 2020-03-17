Down Bottle Reject System Uses 100% Mechanical Motion

When running small bottles at high speeds upstream efficiencies can cause the bottles to fall. This creates unwanted down time when you have a downed bottle stuck in your infeed screw. In order to eliminate this problem, Fogg has created a down bottle rejection system.

The system will force downed bottles to be rejected through a 100% mechanical motion needing no electrical or programming, eliminating the down time created by falling bottles. You no longer need to halt production to recover downed bottles. You can then catch all your rejected bottles in a tote or a bag for your convenience.

The down bottle reject system can be retrofitted to nearly any line! For older machines, the addition would include extended conveyor and change parts to integrate with your machine. This new technology is perfect for bottles ranging from .5-10 oz. and can be applicable up to 32 oz.