Limited-Edition ‘Sacred Life’ Kombucha Launches to Celebrate 25 Years

GT's Living Foods, a popular Kombucha brand in the U.S., celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. In honor of the brand’s history and the ancient tradition of Kombucha that dates back to 221 B.C. GT’s Living Foods has introduced Sacred Life, a special and limited-edition Kombucha that will only be available this year, for GT’s Living Foods 25th anniversary.

Founder and CEO, GT Dave pioneered the Kombucha category in 1995 bringing the traditional Eastern drink to the U.S. market. The journey began when GT and his family were gifted a Kombucha SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast) and experienced first-hand the positive impact Kombucha had on his mother’s battle with breast cancer at the time. What started out of his home kitchen is now the largest producer of Kombucha in the world, leading what is expected to become a multi-billion-dollar category by 2025.

The limited-edition Sacred Life Kombucha infuses fresh pressed ginger, young coconut water and alkaline-rich blue spirulina that naturally gives the liquid a vibrant blue color rarely seen in natural food products. The blue hue comes from the antioxidant-rich qualities of spirulina and is symbolic of the life that flourishes around the Planet and its precious oceans. Sacred Life is traditionally handcrafted, raw, never processed or pasteurized, and benefits natural systems of the body through healthful microbes as well as USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Sacred Life is sold in 16 oz. etched glass bottles, with a silver and blue (the same blue as the product) collar label. It's sold at specialty, natural and conventional grocers nationwide.