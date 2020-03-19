New Aerosol Dispenser Made with PCR Material Unveiled

Aerosol dispensing experts LINDAL Group have launched an innovative and sustainable new The Mini Engine Platform incorporates new actuator designs made from Post-Consumer Resin (PCR), a material produced using recycled plastic waste. The patent-pending technology works by separating a one-piece actuator into two elements: an outer body made from 100% PCR and an internal ‘Mini Engine’ which produces optimum spray performance. Existing manufacturing technology can be re-utilised to produce the platform, making adoption simple and economical.

The Mini Engine Platform will enable products to be brought to market quickly, the company says. Only the outer body tooling equipment and simply customization of assembly lines is required to implement the platform, reducing both product development time and costs. In addition, product stability and spray performance testing can begin straight away, without the need to finalize the product design. Once the Mini Engine is validated, repeat testing is not required.

The actuator’s outer body can be adapted for standard can diameters ranging from 35 to 65 mm and larger, with several different colors and stock designs available. If more bespoke specifications are required, customer specific designs can be created.

The new platform’s tagline: ‘sustainable, flexible, smart’ reflects the diverse capabilities of the platform which LINDAL believes makes it a comprehensive and compelling offering as the industry responds to the sustainability challenge.