Berry Global Wins Two Awards for Excellence in Flexography

Berry Global Inc. has been awarded the Silver and Bronze awards in the 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards Competition presented by the Flexographic Technical Association (FTA). The awards are given by the Flexographic Technical Association to flexographic printers who have proven their ability to overcome decoration challenges and produce clean, sharp images for their customers.

“We are very honored to have received these awards. Our team strives for excellence every day, and we consider these awards as the pinnacle of excellence,” said Kirk Birchler, color and technical director at Berry Global.

The Bronze award was presented to Berry for its Jergens® Body Butter Collection Rose tube in the Narrow Web, Process and Film category. This laminate tube was printed on a custom-colored substrate using UV Soft Touch with cold foil and a 4-color process image.

“Here’s a very good piece with well-executed print work. The registration is good, and it has nice ink laydown,” announced the judges of the 2020 Excellence in Flexography Awards.

The Silver award was presented for its Bioré® Agave Azul + Bicarbonato de Sodio face wash tube in the Narrow Web, Screen and Film category. This laminate tube was printed using cold foil, rotary silk screen and flexo on a natural translucent substrate.

“This job was very clean and featured great registration. We were notably impressed, especially with cleanliness of dots and vignettes.” Both tubes were assembled by Berry in the United States," the judges said