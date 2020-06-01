Non-Dairy Frozen Bar Brand Now Sells Direct to Consumers

Chloe’s, a leading innovator of non-dairy frozen novelties, has launched its direct-to-consumer ecommerce capabilities. Customers now can purchase their favorite varieties of Chloe’s Pops from the website and have them delivered directly to their door with two-day shipping.

The need for online shopping platforms and grocery deliveries has greatly increased as consumer buying behaviors change, and what was once purchased in person is shifting to online.

“With our new direct-to-consumer capabilities, we are able to fulfill our customers’ needs from the comfort, safety and convenience of their homes,” said Chloe’s President and Co-Founder, Chloe Epstein. “With more people shopping and ordering groceries online, we’re thrilled to launch just in time for summer. The new ecommerce option allows shoppers to stock up on their favorite Chloe’s varieties as well as explore our new innovations.”

Most of Chloe’s Pops are available to purchase on the site, including its core line of fruit pops featuring the new lime variety along with the newest innovations: Chloe’s Oatmilk Pops, Chloe’s Pina Colada Pops in collaboration with Zumba, Chloe’s Kids Pops in partnership with Marvel and Chloe’s Coconut Dipped Pops.

All Chloe’s Pops are plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free, kosher and Non-GMO Project Verified. The pops are also available in grocery stores nationwide including Sprouts, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Publix, Harris Teeter, Target, Ahold, WinCo, Gelson’s, New Seasons/New Leaf, Fresh Thyme, Fresh Direct and many others. To purchase Chloe’s Pops online, visit chloesfruit.com/.