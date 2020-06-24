PepsiCo Recycling Awards Over $350,000 to Schools Nationwide

PepsiCo Recycling has awarded more than $350,000 to schools across the country for their recycling efforts during the 2019-2020 school year through the PepsiCo Recycle Rally program.

PepsiCo Recycle Rally is a free program offering funding, resources and incentives to enable and encourage more than 7,000 K-12 schools to recycle. The program is designed to energize students around recycling, to help students understand the impact of their efforts, and to celebrate their achievements.

Fort Sam Houston Elementary, Franklin Elementary and Arnold Elementary of San Antonio, Texas; Pine Forest High School of Fayetteville, North Carolina; and Cedar Creek Elementary of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, placed in the top five schools within program’s Challenge League for the 2019-2020 school year.

Fort Sam Houston Elementary, which recycled an estimated 32 million containers, placed first in its first year competing in the national competition.

Schools engaged students through classroom recycling lessons, creative projects, and inner-school contests, and by empowering students to measure and track collected items.

Communities also played an important role in the schools’ collections. Local residents and businesses contributed their recyclable items to schools’ drop-off locations.

Schools will use the cash prize towards sustainability initiatives or other important projects benefiting the student community, such as outdoor spaces, field trips, classroom materials, and even investing it back into their own recycling programs.

PepsiCo Recycle Rally measures recyclable material collected in the contest’s Challenge League by weight and in its Universal League by bag count. Since the program launched in 2010, Recycle Rally schools have recycled more than 34.5 million pounds of PET, HDPE, aluminum, fiber, glass, and other plastics and metals, diverting these materials from landfill.