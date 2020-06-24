Safety Laser Scanner Monitors Up to Three Zones Simultaneously

The new safety laser scanner, PSENscan, from Pilz safely monitors up to three separate zones simultaneously, significantly increasing plant productivity. Up to four safety laser scanners can be connected in series in accordance with the master-slave principle, which reduces the cabling and set-up work considerably. Thanks to the free configuration of warning zones and protection zones plus the ability to adapt to existing structural conditions, PSENscan can easily be integrated into the most varied applications.

Pilz expands its automation portfolio with this product group of flexible, configurable safety laser scanners. The application range extends from stationary area monitoring to automated guided vehicles (AGV) and human-robot collaboration (HRC). When combined with the configurable small controllers PNOZmulti or the controllers in the automation system PSS 4000 from Pilz, you have a complete, economical, one-stop solution.

The safety laser scanner offers two-dimensional area monitoring with a large opening angle of 275°: so applications in which several adjoining sides of a machine or AGV are to be monitored can be implemented with fewer devices, when compared with an 180° scanner. That reduces capital expenditure and increases the cost-effectiveness of the application.

PSENscan is flexible and can be used in a variety of situations because different zone configurations can be stored. For example, safety zones and warning zones of various sizes can be defined for set-up and production mode or zones can be adapted to suit the workpiece that is currently being processed. The ability to adapt simply and flexibly to the most varied structural conditions saves time and effort during set-up mode.