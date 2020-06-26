Improve Seal Quality with Hot Melt Dot Sealing Applicator

Meler’s micro-precision adhesive applicator uses advanced technology to accurately apply hot melt dots at high speed with top repeatability and long term reliability, eliminating past barriers of converting from hot melt beads to dots.

The system‘s microprocessor-controlled timer and driver combine immediate signal response with maximum device precision to rapidly apply 8,500 dots per minute. The high speed solenoid valve ensures the most consistent operation and dosing accuracy. The applicator has a robust design to provide extended cycle life, and features for reduced energy consumption include insulated pneumatic tubes and “Cool-Touch” insulated applicator covers. An integrated filter keeps nozzles clean and is quickly changed without disassembling the hose or applicator. The compact applicator size ensures simple conversion from standard adhesive heads. Packagers will also save on equipment costs, says the company, as Meler technology is priced at 25 to 30% less than comparable dot application systems.

For hot melt seals, the “start” of the bead is where the strength of the seal lies, and once broken, the seal integrity is compromised. Adhesive dots (or dashes) provide superior bonds by creating a new “start” at each dot, with the seal integrity intact until all the dots are broken. To create these bonds, equipment tolerances must be precise and Meler’s proven quality removes this factor from the equation. These systems are designed for repeatability, longevity and reliability with extended cycle capability proven in production.

Meler also offers systems for less demanding and lower speed applications, with a complete line of adhesive application equipment that includes melters, hoses, applicators, controllers and custom solutions for special applications.