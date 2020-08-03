Yaskawa Motoman’s new SG-series SCARA robots enable extremely fast and precise operation for small part processing, the highest operating performance in their class. These robots require minimal installation space and yield substantial results with little capital investment and are ideal for a variety of applications that require short cycle times.

Available in two compact models, the horizontally articulated SG400 and SG650 robots are well-suited for assembly and sortation, as well as multi-process systems requiring pick-and-place capability. Featuring a high work envelope to mounting surface ratio, each highly flexible model can be easily integrated with existing robotic automation and can readily be redeployed.

The SG400 robot features a 400 mm radial reach, a 200 mm long U-axis stroke and a 3 kg maximum payload, and the SG650 offers a 650 mm radial reach, 210 mm long U-axis stroke and a 6 kg payload capacity. Each model is highly repeatable and offers a wide variety of fieldbus connectivity options.

Easy-to-integrate vision functionality with MotoSight™ 2D, a Cognex In-Sight based vision system, provides feature-rich functionality and reduces the cost of expensive tooling for locating parts.

Installation is quick and efficient. A single cable is all that is needed to connect the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. Built-in air lines, user IO wiring and a hollow tool shaft simplify tool integration.

SG-series robots are controlled by the compact YRC1000micro controller; the same controller used on six-axis Yaskawa robots. This controller utilizes a lightweight standard teach pendant with intuitive programming and can be installed in either a vertical or horizontal position, as well as within a 19-inch rack.