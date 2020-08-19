Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) announced the introduction of WestRock’s CanCollar® Eco, an innovative paperboard packaging solution, for multipack cans in Spain. The move supports its work, in partnership with Coca-Cola in Western Europe, to remove all unnecessary or hard to recycle plastic from its portfolio, avoiding the use of more than 11,000 tons of virgin plastic a year across the region.

WestRock partners with customers to provide sustainable and differentiated packaging solutions that will resonate with consumers. The CanCollar Eco design is based on learnings from commercializing CanCollar® Classic in the U.S. craft beer market since 2017. Initially, Coca-Cola European Partners will launch the new paperboard CanCollar® Eco in the Balearic Islands in November 2020, a first in Europe.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Coca-Cola. For 70 years we have supported Coca-Cola in bringing innovation to global beverage markets. CanCollar is the latest initiative supporting Coca-Cola’s vision to create a World Without Waste," said Dwayne Irvin, vice president of Enterprise Solutions at WestRock.