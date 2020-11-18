Dispense Works Inc. now offers the RF 2415 Robot that was designed to streamline filling and capping operations with one precise and affordable bench top package. This dispensing machine is able to process bottles, tubes, vials with caps screwed on or supplied loose.

RF 2415 robots — manufactured in the U.S. — have a generous 24” x 15” travel area, and were designed for liquid filling, plugging and capping applications in the biotech, e-liquid and pharmaceutical industries. Functions are fully programmable for capping torque, nozzle stroke, and full servo peristaltic pump control.

This system requires no PC for operation, and provides all preprogrammed software functions for filling, capping, assembly, positioning, etc. Hundreds of files may be stored on the machine for quick changeover. Change over to different volumes or positions by simply loading a new file. The machine’s bar code scan function will allow selecting jobs from a label or work order as well.

An onboard history file logs production data including file name, date / time stamp, quantity, cycle times, etc., for each run, and includes copying and printing functions.

All of the machines from Dispense Works are entirely designed and manufactured in our state-of-the-art facility in McHenry, Illinois.