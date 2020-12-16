In the recent report, “Global Clamshell Packaging Market: Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028,” Future Market Insights (FMI) reveals that the global clamshell packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Clamshells are made from material such as plastics or paper/paperboard. They are popular for industries such as food, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, household goods and pharmaceuticals. The clamshell packaging is very secure and helps to protect the products from any type of contamination. It’s also cost effective and easy to manufacture, which is why many CPG manufacturers prefer it. There are three types of clamshells: mock clamshell, two-piece clamshell and tri-fold clamshell. The U.S. clamshell packaging market alone is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period, where the food segment has the dominant share. The APEJ clamshell packaging market represents the most lucrative geographic region.





Source: Future Market Insights (FMI)