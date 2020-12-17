End-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be guaranteeing the vaccine's packaging and transport safety following its contribution to the development of solutions for the packaging of pharmaceutical products made by the pharma company.

Robopac and Pfizer share a philosophy that focuses on collective interest from a global perspective, with a view to providing high-performing products that are human-centred and environmentally conscious. In line with this approach, Ecoplat Plus is the solution adopted by Pfizer for packaging the vaccine doses due to be distributed in the USA. A wrapping turntable featuring state-of-the-art technology, it uses stretch film that guarantees advanced performance including maximum protection of the goods due to its reliability, strength, and ease of use. Not only that, the Ecoplat Plus technology also keeps film consumption down while ensuring product safety, which means a lower impact of the raw material used.

Robopac strives to protect people and the environment through continuous investments in innovation and technology. Demonstrating this, four TechLabs set up around the world offer a unique way of conducting research, concentrating above all on reducing the impact of plastic, and have delivered results including 60% less consumption and full recyclability of materials.

Robopac is committed to demonstrating its belief in its role as One Global Company that offers high-performance packaging solutions throughout the world. Its particular focus on the end-of-line equipment is backed by sensitivity to circular economy issues, resulting in a combination of technology, innovation, and sustainability.

At the same time, a widespread presence on international markets allows Robopac to fuel its untiring research and development activities following a tailor-made approach that responds to the most specific needs of each market and each customer.