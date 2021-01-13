According to the FDA website, Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. of Evansville, Ind. is expanding its December 30, 2020, voluntary recall of certain dog and cat food products produced in its Chickasha Operations Facility to include all dog and cat pet food products made with corn products because those products may contain aflatoxin levels that exceed acceptable limits.

Products were distributed nationally to online distributors and retail stores nationwide. Midwestern Pet Foods is expanding its voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to help protect the health and safety of pets. The products recalled cover all that expire on or before July 9, 2022, depicted as “07/09/22” in the date code on the product, as discussed below. Products with expiration dates after 07/09/22 are not included in the recall.

Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.

There have been reports of illnesses and deaths in dogs associated with certain lots of products. No human illnesses have been reported. Out of an abundance of caution, the recall has been expanded to cover all corn products containing pet foods with expiration dates prior to 07/09/22.

Just today, NBC News states that the FDA revealed more than 70 deaths, though unconfirmed, have been reported in connection to pets eating these foods.

*** If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number and best buy date.

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three‐line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”.

As explained above, this recall covers ONLY product manufactured at Midwestern Pet Food’s Chickasha, Oklahoma facility. Note that the unique Chickasha Facility identifier is located in the date code as a “05” and “REG. OK‐PFO‐0005” at the end of the date code.

The only Midwestern Pet Foods facility that produces product bearing a three‐line date code, says the company, is its Chickasha Facility.

*** Retailers and distributors should immediately pull recalled lots from their inventory and shelves. Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Retailers are encouraged to contact consumers who have purchased the recalled products, if you have the means to do so.

Here is a list of recalled products, including those from SportMix, Pro Pac, Splash Fat Cat 32%, Nunn Better and Sportstrail 50.