Domino, a leading manufacturer and distributor of digital printing and product identification solutions, announced that, despite challenging times, it continues to grow its digital printing business. The company says that several new hires have taken place over the past several months at Domino North America.

Chris Elsmore joined Domino with 17 years of field service experience. Elsmore was previously with Durst where he was a service engineer for eight years servicing industrial grand format printing solutions in UV cured roll to roll and flatbed printers across the nation.

Prior to Durst, Elsmore spent 14 years servicing larger format printers from ColorSpan, HP, Canon and Mimaki. He also brings many years of experience troubleshooting, repairing, installing and maintaining Macintosh computers, printers and networks.

Kevin Bailes joined Domino with 13 years of field service experience. Bailes was previously with Durst where he was a service engineer for three years servicing their large format printers.

Prior to Durst, Bailes spent 10 years servicing large format printers for HP. During his time at HP, Bailes worked with several members of the current Domino service organization. Domino says that they all recalled his strong customer and technical skills, and all think very highly of him.

Scott Freebersyser joined Domino with 10 years of field service experience. Freebersyser previously worked for Mark Andy where he spent 18 months installing and servicing their hybrid printing presses both domestically and internationally as a digital field technician.

Prior roles include eight years as a senior field service technician on Mark Andy narrow web flexo presses where he applied his knowledge and skills acquired from three years as a cross production assembler.

Bob Becker joined Domino with 20 years of field service experience. Becker was previously with Konica Minolta, where he served as its national industrial print solutions service specialist supporting the MGI JetVarnish Printers nationwide. Prior roles include market production solutions expert and production print service specialist for both UV ink and toner-based systems.

Prior to Konica Minolta, Becker spent five years with Comdec servicing both Xerox and Kodak Production Print equipment. Becker brings a wealth of experience that includes installation, service and remote support of both hardware and software solutions.

Domino technical director, Mark Meyer, says, “Adding these talented individuals is a testament to not only our company continuing to grow in the face of a global pandemic, but equally highlights that these professionals wanted to join Team Domino. David Ellen, our Global Divisional Director, coined the phrase ‘Why would you want to be anywhere else?’ to illustrate the wonderful culture of Domino, the world-class people and products that make up our organization, and our continuous year on year growth. This is another great example of that.”

Visit dominodigitalprinting.com for more information.