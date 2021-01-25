Packaging machinery solutions provider ProMach acquired KHS Bartelt, a provider of packaging systems for the food and confectionery, beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical and tobacco industries. According to ProMach, Bartelt expands its business with an additional North American base for flexible packaging solutions and strengthens its portfolio of pouch packaging solutions. The acquisition includes the assets of KHS Kayat and KHS Scandia, expanding ProMach’s offerings with cartoning, shrink-wrapping, shrink bundling, case packing and tray packing systems.

“Bartelt, Scandia and Kayat expand our product offerings and allow us to bring an even more complete portfolio of solutions to our customers,” says Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “Together, they bring over 215 combined years of packaging solutions to the marketplace, with a strong and established customer base.”

Bartelt says its horizontal fill & seal and form fill & seal systems produce a wide range of pouch types and sizes for food and non-food products, including sachets, shaped pouches, bottom gusset pouches, three-sided seal pouches, four-sided seal pouches and stand-up pouches for dry products or liquids, including single-serve products. Machines feature a hygienic, open and modular design capable of running up to 150 pouches per min, with both mechanically driven and servo driven configurations offered. Optional features include resealable press-to-close zippers and ultrasonic top sealing.

Donald Deubel, president and CEO of KHS U.S., says, “We are grateful to the customers we’ve been fortunate to serve over the past two decades and we are certain that ProMach will provide the ongoing service and support they require to continue delivering products to their consumers for many years to come.”

Bartelt joins ProMach’s Flexibles & Trays business line along with ProMach product brands Matrix, FLtècnics, Southern and Ossid, as well as partnerships with Toyo Jidoki and INVpack brands. Troy Snader, ProMach senior VP, says “We are now well-positioned with VFFS systems, stickpack and sachet packaging systems, pre-made pouch packaging systems and with the addition of Bartelt, one of the broadest HFFS solution ranges in the market with mechanical and servo controlled linear, carousel, walking beam and gripper/clip style systems to handle nearly any pouch packaging need.”

Ryan McCart, ProMach president of secondary packaging says, “We will be investing in Bartelt, its facility, its people and its related brands as we work to grow its business and firmly position it among the market leaders in its space. Existing customers from Bartelt, Scandia and Kayat can all expect timely and responsive support from the ProMach team with documentation, training, service, retrofits, conversions, upgrades and spare parts available to the thousands of machines that are in the field today. And many of our current ProMach retort, filling, pharma, end of line and labeling and coding customers that are already using or have future plans to use pouches and other flexible packages for their products now have an even stronger partner to work with for the long-term future.”

For more information visit www.promachbuilt.com and www.barteltpackaging.com.